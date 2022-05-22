India face Pakistan in Men's Hockey Asia Cup — Preview, When and where to watch, All you need to know

India have faced Pakistan 177 times. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record by 82-64. But India have won 12 of the last 13 matches, with the only blip (a 2-2 draw) coming at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Pakistan last beat India in the 2016 South Asian Games final.
When to watch India vs Pakistan hockey match
The India vs Pakistan Pool A match at the Hero Asia Cup Hockey 2022 will be played at 5 PM IST (6.30 PM local time) at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan hockey match
The India vs Pakistan Pool A match at the Hero Asia Cup Hockey 2022 will be shown LIVE on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2/HD
and will be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera.
Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey
Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh.
Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi.
Head coach: Sardara Singh
Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess; Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh
Pakistan Squad
Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan.
Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali.
Midfielders: Umar Bhatta (c), Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali.
Forwards: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Roman, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid.
Head Coach: Siegfried Aikman