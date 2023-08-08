Experience v/s Youth: India takes on Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy

Chennai: With the final group game of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on horizon, it is not just any game, it is India v/s Pakistan, a hockey rivalry that has seen glorious past.

In past five meetings, India has won four times and drawn once but Pakistan hold the edge when it comes to overall with 84 wins in 178 meetings.

The last game played between both teams was a draw in Asia Cup with Karthi Selvam scoring for India while Abdul Rana scored for Pakistan.

India eyes consistency and improved defence

Indian coach Craig Fulton believes that his team has improved and all they need is to consistently play the similar style.

“Our priority is to improve the performance against Korea. With our preparations, I think we are ready to face Pakistan,” Fulton said in the press conference before the match.

“As someone who loves hockey, I am extremely excited to be a part of this historic rivalry. But at the end of the day, we are here to win three points and move to semi-finals in a good position,” he added further.

Echoing his coach’s sentiment, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh said,“ It is important for us to stay focused and convert our chances. Along with that we will look to not concede easy chances against them.”

While goals are not the problem for India, the defence has been shaky in moments, specifically in the closing moments.

Addressing the same issue, Harmanpreet said,“For us the more important part is to finish strongly. Like it has been a pattern, we start strongly but our finishing needs to be more solid. There is a lot to improve and our defence is one of those things. As I mentioned earlier, We shouldn’t concede easy chances.”

India has won three games and drawn one in the tournament and comfortably sit at the top of the table with a berth booked in the semi-finals.

Pakistan looks to improve their finishing

Pakistan has sent a very young team for the tournament with twelve players coming from the team that finished as runner ups in the Junior Asia Cup 2023.

“It is an important game for India and we will focus our energy on stopping them. They are a superior team and it is important to stay motivated before such an important game,” said Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain.

Addressing his young team, Saqlain said,“In such big games, it is important to handle pressure and the ones who are able to hold their nerves come out as the better players.”

The inexperienced unit of Pakistan has played some brilliant hockey but failed to finish their chances in the final third. Pakistan has a total of 65 circle penetrations but they have scored just seven goals.

“We are lacking the front three. In the video sessions, we have done our analysis and hopefully the team rectify their mistakes,” Saqlain said.

Umar Bhutta, Pakistan skipper who has been part of India-Pakistan hockey rivalry, wants his team to express themselves.

“We have a very young team and I want the our boys to express themselves as they have done pretty well till now in tournament,” Umar said.

Pakistan is precariously placed at the fourth in points table with just one win from four games. Pakistan needs to win against in order to secure their semi-finals berth or else they will have to depend on the permutations and combinations of the tournament.

Whatever may the result be, the hockey fans in Chennai will be up for an exciting match tomorrow.