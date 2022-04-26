Hockey: India to open their Asia Cup campaign on May 23 against Pakistan

The Indian hockey team will open their 2022 Hero Asia Cup campaign going up against arch-rivals Pakistan on the opening day of the event in Jakarta, Indonesia. Both India and Pakistan have been drawn in Pool A for the upcoming continental event.

Having won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, the Indians will enter the Asia Cup as the heavyweights. Besides Pakistan, the men in blue will be up against Japan and hosts Indonesia in their pool stage matches.

The Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh.

Asia Cup Groups





Following the culmination of the pool stages, we will move to the Super 4s Pool followed by the Final which will be played on 1st June 2022.

2022 Hockey Asia Cup India Schedule





India v/s Pakistan - 23rd May 2022

Japan v/s India - 24th May 2022

India v/s Indonesia - 26th May 2022