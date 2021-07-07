India's formerly oldest living Olympian Keshav Datt no more

A two-time Olympic gold medallist and India's oldest living Olympian Keshav Datt breathed his last due to age-related complications in the early hours of Wednesday.



Considered to be one of the greatest right-backs during his playing days, Datt was a vital cog in the wheel during the Indian hockey team's gold medal wins at the 1948 and 1952 Olympics.

Born in the year 1925 in Lahore, which was then a part of India, Keshav Datt decided not to move back to his home city after the partition at the request of his parents. Instead, he made Kolkata his home.

Other than India, Datt plied his trade for the prestigious Mohun Bagan club in Kolkata.