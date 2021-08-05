India becomes the most successful men's hockey team in Olympic history

The Indian men's hockey team registered a historic 5-4 win over Germany, today, in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics and ended their 41-year drought of going medal-less in hockey at the Olympics.



While Simranjeet Singh scored a brace, the likes of Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Rupinderpal Singh chipped in with a goal apiece to help India earn a place on the podium in Tokyo.

Besides, PR Sreejesh with his sensational goalkeeping skills too shone bright as India scripted history at the Oi hockey stadium in Tokyo.

While almost everyone knows that this is India's 12th Olympic medal in hockey did you know it has also helped India to become the most successful team in sport at the Olympics?