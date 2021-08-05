Top
India becomes the most successful men's hockey team in Olympic history

The Indian men's hockey team now leads the Olympics hockey table with 12 medals including a whopping eight gold medals.

Indian men's hockey team after winning bronze medal against Germany at Tokyo Olympics (Source:Hockey India)

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-08-05T10:43:18+05:30

The Indian men's hockey team registered a historic 5-4 win over Germany, today, in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics and ended their 41-year drought of going medal-less in hockey at the Olympics.

While Simranjeet Singh scored a brace, the likes of Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Rupinderpal Singh chipped in with a goal apiece to help India earn a place on the podium in Tokyo.

Besides, PR Sreejesh with his sensational goalkeeping skills too shone bright as India scripted history at the Oi hockey stadium in Tokyo.

While almost everyone knows that this is India's 12th Olympic medal in hockey did you know it has also helped India to become the most successful team in sport at the Olympics?

Yes, India now leads the Olympics hockey table with 12 medals including a whopping eight gold medals.

Coincidentally, with today's win over Germany, India has surpassed the Germans, who have 11 medals, to become the most successful nation in Olympic men's hockey.

The Germans are followed by the Netherlands, Great Britain and Australia – all of whom have nine medals each, while India's arch-rivals Pakistan takes the sixth position with eight medals.

Country

Total

Gold

Silver

Bronze

India

12

8

1

2

Germany

11

3

4

4

Great Britain

9

3

2

4

Netherlands

9

2

4

3

Australia

9

1

3

5

Pakistan

8

3

3

2


