Why a bronze medal would still be historic for the Indian hockey team?

The Men in Blue loses out on a chance to play for gold and will now have to battle it out for the bronze medal. The Indian men's hockey team was overpowered by the Belgium side who took the game 5-2 in the semi-final contest at the Tokyo Olympics.

Both the teams gave it their all and have looked good throughout the tournament. For India, this was a historic match as they enter the semis after a wait of 49 years.

💬"...everyone gave their 100% today and they were dying and almost killed themselves on the field."



Indian men's hockey team captain #ManpreetSingh praised his team for its performance in the quarterfinal match against Great Britain.#Tokyo2020 #Hockeyhttps://t.co/EtDyrCpSzP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2021

The 1.3 billion Indians now hope their team reaches the Olympic podium after the team makes them proud of their performance. The match was really close as India and Belgium remained 2-2 by the end of the third quarter but in the fourth, Belgium took the lead and it was all over for India from there. A valiant performance but not just there to reach the finals against the World No. 2 ranked side.



INDIA GOES DOWN TO BELGIUM



The Indian Men's Hockey Team misses out on a finals berth. Belgium has taken the semifinal tie 5-2. #INDvBEL | #Hockey | #Tokyo2020 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2021

India achieved its first-ever Top 3 FIH ranks during the course of the Olympics and has broken the record of 49 years to play the semis, it is nothing but a glorious Olympics for Indian hockey.



After losing out to Australia, they have made a powerful comeback to play the semis after they defeated the the by 3-1 in the quarters. The team brings in great hope and promise for the future and the bronze medal match will be there to

The women's team will be playing their semis against Argentina side tomorrow. Let's see if any golden moment awaits there

