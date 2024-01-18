Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India loses to Germany, will face Japan for Paris quota

Ranchi: The packed Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium watched in silence as Lisa Nolte scored a cheeky goal past Indian captain Savita Punia to win 2024 Paris Olympics quota for Germany on Thursday.

It was heartbreaking for both fans and the Indian women's team as they lost a tight battle to a stronger team.

Tied at 2-2 in the regulation time, Germany triumphed 4-3 in penalty shootout making India's road to 2024 Paris Olympics tougher. India will play Japan in the bronze medal match to have their last shot at qualification for 2024 Paris Olympics.

It was a frantic start to the second semi-final in Ranch as Germany raided the Indian circle in the first minute with referee awarding the penalty corner. However, the decision was overturned but Germany continued to attack.

While Germany continued their attack, India gained some group with some runs by the likes of Deepika and Sonika.

Indian defence stood strong with a save in the 5th minute and then another save in the 7th minute. Captain Savita Punia came to India's rescue after saving the penalty corner attempt from Germany in 9th minute with her right foot.

The Indian forward line replied immediately with a move of their own as Lalremsiami, Vaishnavi Phalke and Sonika entered the German circle but failed to get any result.

In the dying minutes of the first quarter, Deepika sounded the board from a brilliant drag flick to put India into the lead.

The body language of the Indian players changed completely as they came determined in the second quarter and attacked Germany from the word go.

Deepika was in the center of all the good work and her runs on the counter-attack pushed Germany further.

However, Germany were relentless in their pursuit of equalizer and it paid off when Charlotte Stapenhorst capitalized the lazy defence of India and scored the equalizer through a brilliant field goal.

Both teams went into the half time tied at 1-1.

Germany came out with more intent in the second and continued dominating the play with India trying to capitalize on the counter attacks.

Indian defence started showing signs of fatigue as Anne Schorder picked up a loose ball in the Indian circle and shot at the goal but her shot just went wide of the post.

Germans were close to scoring in the dying minutes of the third quarter when Indian skipper Savita Punia took the shot on her chest and India survived.

Final quarter started with Vaishnavi nursing an injury while India tried to attack. India almost took the lead when Deepika tried to scoop past German goalkeeper Julia Sonntag but it was saved.

In the 50th minute Salima Tete was shown the yellow card and the German team started using their numerical advantage to attack relentlessly.

India defence weathered the storm despite penalty corners but it eventually conceded a goal in 57th minute. Sonika failed to clear a loose ball as Stapenhorst scored her second goal to make it 2-1 for Germany.

With just three minutes to go and egged by a partisan crowd, Indian team turned the heat and earned a penalty corner in the last minute.

Ishika Chaudhary scored from the rebound to send the crowd in mayhem and India breathed some relief.

With Savita Punia making two saves in the shootout, India had the driving seat only to be failed by the miss of Navneet Kaur and Neha in shootout and Sangita and Sonika in sudden death.

Coach Janneke Schopman termed the loss a tough one but the Indian team will have to turn up tomorrow against Japan for the last berth left at the Paris Olympics.

While the girls couldn't do it on a cold rainy night in Ranchi, they will have to do it on a foggy afternoon tomorrow.