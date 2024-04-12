India lose to Australia 1-3, poor run in Hockey Test series continues

The Indian men's hockey team is on a dismal run and lost their fourth consecutive match on Friday against Australia 1-3 on the tour Down Under.

While the Indian team improved their performance from the previous games, Australia was more clinical on the field and registered the win despite conceding the early goal.

All four goals in the match, which started 40 minutes late due to lightning, came from penalty corners.

India took the lead in the 12th minute through skipper Harmanpreet Singh but Jeremy Hayward's (19th, 47th) brace and Jack Welch (54th) strike handed Australia yet another win in the series.

India was decimated 1-5 in the opening Test, while they lost the second and third Tests 2-4 and 1-2 respectively.

The first quarter was brilliant with both teams playing end-to-end hockey and matching each other. For a change, the Indian forward line showed some hunger and Mandeep took a shy at the Australian goal early.

The Kookaburras were not to be left behind as they secured back-to-back penalty corners in the second minute but veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was superb under the bar, making twin saves to deny their opponents.

India switched tactics in this match and used midfield to build their attacks instead of going for the long aerial balls.

India scored the first goal as Harmanpreet sounded the board in the 12th minute from the penalty corner with a fierce drag flick in the left bottom corner of the goalkeeper.

Australia became more relentless after conceding the goal and equalized in the 19th minute through Hayward who converted their fifth penalty corner.

Minutes later, Australia secured their sixth penalty corner but reserve goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made a brilliant save to keep his side in the contest.

There was nothing to separate the two teams in the first half as both matched each other stick for stick.

In the second half, it was a mid-field slugfest with both India and Australia seemingly in no mood to give an inch as the 1-1 deadlock continued.



Two minutes into the final quarter, Australia earned back-to-back penalty corners, the second of which was converted by Hayward with another fierce low flick to the right of reserve keeper Karkera, who replaced Krishan Bahadur in the team.

Six minutes later, Australia secured another penalty corner and this time Welch sounded the board.



India had their chances as well in the form of three penalty corners in the last four minutes but wasted the opportunities. The final Test of the series will be played here on Saturday.