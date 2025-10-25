Hockey India League to kickstart on December 28 – Complete Schedule

The 2025-26 season of the Hockey India League is all set to commence on December 28 later this year with the women's competition, Hockey India announced on Saturday.

The men's competition, meanwhile, will begin from 3 January, 2026.

The new season will see the men’s league played across three major cities – Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar. The women’s league, on the other hand, will once again take place entirely in Ranchi.

The men’s Hero HIL will kick off at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai with an exciting opener between home side Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans, setting the tone for nearly a month of world-class hockey action.

The men’s league will feature eight teams – Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and HIL Governing Council.

Meanwhile, the women’s Hero HIL will begin at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi. The opening clash will see Ranchi Royals take on SG Pipers, followed by a week of competitive fixtures among the four participating teams – Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

2025-26 Men’s HIL Format:

The opening leg of 2025-26 Men's HIL will be hosted in Chennai from 3 to 9 January at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, where teams will kick off their campaigns.

The action will then move to Ranchi for the second leg, scheduled from 11 to 16 January at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, before heading to Bhubaneswar for the third and final leg from 17 to 26 January at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

Each team will face the others once in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.

The knockout stage – comprising Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on 23 January, followed by Qualifier 2 on 25 January – will all take place in Bhubaneswar.

The season will culminate with the Final on 26 January 2026 at the Kalinga Stadium, featuring the 3rd/4th place match earlier in the evening.

The 2025-26 Men's HIL will witness a total of 33 matches.

2025-26 Women's HIL Format

The 2025-26 Women’s HIL will follow a double round-robin format, with each of the four teams facing every other side twice.

Following the league stage, the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the Final on 10th January 2026, which will decide the champions of the competition.

The women's HIL will have a total of 13 matches.

Speaking on the announcement, Hockey India League Governing Committee Chairperson Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “After the success of Hero Hockey India League last season, I assure fans from across the country top quality of competition as all our teams gear up with some of the world's biggest names in the sport. This year, we have expanded the men's league to three different cities to ensure everyone can enjoy the action right from the venues."

2025-26 Men's HIL schedule

M# Date League/ KO Time (hrs) Team Name vs Team Name Venue 1 Saturday, 3 January 2026 League 20:15 Tamil Nadu Dragons v Hyderabad Toofans Chennai 2 Sunday, 4 January 2026 League 18:15 JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Chennai 3 Sunday, 4 January 2026 League 20:15 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Ranchi Royals Chennai 4 Monday, 5 January 2026 League 20:15 SG Pipers v HIL GC Chennai 5 Tuesday, 6 January 2026 League 20:15 Tamil Nadu Dragons v JSW Soorma Hockey Club Chennai 6 Wednesday, 7 January 2026 League 18:15 HIL GC v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Chennai 7 Wednesday, 7 January 2026 League 20:15 Hyderabad Toofans v Ranchi Royals Chennai 8 Thursday, 8 January 2026 League 20:15 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Chennai 9 Friday, 9 January 2026 League 18:15 Hyderabad Toofans v JSW Soorma Hockey Club Chennai 10 Friday, 9 January 2026 League 20:15 Tamil Nadu Dragons v SG Pipers Chennai Saturday, 10 January 2026 REST DAY/ VENUE TRANSITION 11 Sunday, 11 January 2026 League 18:15 HIL GC v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Ranchi 12 Sunday, 11 January 2026 League 20:15 Ranchi Royals v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Ranchi 13 Monday, 12 January 2026 League 18:15 SG Pipers v Hyderabad Toofans Ranchi 14 Monday, 12 January 2026 League 20:15 HIL GC v Tamil Nadu Dragons Ranchi 15 Tuesday, 13 January 2026 League 20:15 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Tamil Nadu Dragons Ranchi 16 Wednesday, 14 January 2026 League 18:15 Hyderabad Toofans v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Ranchi 17 Wednesday, 14 January 2026 League 20:15 Ranchi Royals v SG Pipers Ranchi 18 Thursday, 15 January 2026 League 20:15 JSW Soorma Hockey Club v HIL GC Ranchi 19 Friday, 16 January 2026 League 20:15 Ranchi Royals v JSW Soorma Hockey Club Ranchi VENUE TRANSITION 20 Saturday, 17 January 2026 League 18:15 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Hyderabad Toofans Bhubaneswar 21 Saturday, 17 January 2026 League 20:15 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v SG Pipers Bhubaneswar 22 Sunday, 18 January 2026 League 18:15 SG Pipers v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Bhubaneswar 23 Sunday, 18 January 2026 League 20:15 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Tamil Nadu Dragons Bhubaneswar 24 Monday, 19 January 2026 League 18:15 HIL GC v Ranchi Royals Bhubaneswar 25 Tuesday, 20 January 2026 League 18:15 Hyderabad Toofans v HIL GC Bhubaneswar 26 Tuesday, 20 January 2026 League 20:15 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v JSW Soorma Hockey Club Bhubaneswar 27 Wednesday, 21 January 2026 League 20:15 Tamil Nadu Dragons v Ranchi Royals Bhubaneswar 28 Thursday, 22 January 2026 League 20:15 JSW Soorma Hockey Club v SG Pipers Bhubaneswar 29 Friday, 23 January 2026 Qualifier 1 18:15 Team Rank 1 vs Team Rank 2 Bhubaneswar 30 Friday, 23 January 2026 Eliminator 20:15 Team Rank 3 vs Team Rank 4 Bhubaneswar Saturday, 24 January 2026 REST DAY 31 Sunday, 25 January 2026 Qualifier 2 18:00 Loser M29 vs Winner M30 Bhubaneswar 32 Monday, 26 January 2026 3rd/ 4th Place 18:15 Loser M30 vs Loser M31 Bhubaneswar 33 Monday, 26 January 2026 Final 20:15 Winner M29 v Winner M31 Bhubaneswar





2025-26 Women's HIL Schedule

M# Date League/KO Time (hrs) Home Team vs Away Team Venue 1 Sunday, 28 December 2025 League 19:30 Ranchi Royals v SG Pipers Ranchi 2 Monday, 29 December 2025 League 19:30 JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Ranchi 3 Tuesday, 30 December 2025 League 19:30 Ranchi Royals v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Ranchi 4 Wednesday, 31 December 2025 League 19:30 SG Pipers v JSW Soorma Hockey Club Ranchi 5 Thursday, 1 January 2026 League 19:30 SG Pipers v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Ranchi 6 Friday, 2 January 2026 League 19:30 Ranchi Royals v JSW Soorma Hockey Club Ranchi 7 Saturday, 3 January 2026 League 17:30 JSW Soorma Hockey Club v SG Pipers Ranchi 8 Sunday, 4 January 2026 League 16:00 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Ranchi Royals Ranchi 9 Monday, 5 January 2026 League 18:00 JSW Soorma Hockey Club v Ranchi Royals Ranchi 10 Tuesday, 6 January 2026 League 18:00 SG Pipers v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Ranchi 11 Wednesday, 7 January 2026 League 16:00 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v JSW Soorma Hockey Club Ranchi 12 Thursday, 8 January 2026 League 18:00 SG Pipers v Ranchi Royals Ranchi Friday, 9 January 2026 REST DAY 13 Saturday, 10 January 2026 Finals 20:15 1st Ranked in Pool v 2nd Ranked in Pool Ranchi



