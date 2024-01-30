Hockey5s World Cup: India knocked out after losing to Netherlands

Indian men's hockey team lost 4-7 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup on Tuesday in Muscat, Oman.

Mohammed Raheel's hat trick went in vain as the Netherlands scored seven past the Indian defence. Apart from Raheel, Mandeep Mor scored India's other goal.

For the Netherlands, Sander de Wijn (4', 15'), and Alexander Schop (10', 26') scored a brace each, while Lucas Middendorp (12'), Jamie van Aart (13'), and Pepijn Reyenga (20') also found the net.

The match started promising for India as Raheel showcased his skills with a remarkable field goal in the very first minute, setting the tone for an intense competition.

However, the Netherlands swiftly responded to India's early lead, with de Wijn (4') levelling the score. Undeterred by the quick equaliser, India intensified their offensive strategies, leading to another goal by Raheel.



Despite India's lead, the Netherlands continued with their intense gameplay and equalised a goal from Alexander Schop. India again took the lead courtesy of a goal from Mandeep Mor.

The Netherlands came back with two goals and took the lead to put India on the back.

Despite a valiant effort by Raheel, who scored again to complete his hat-trick, India fell short. India will next play against Kenya in the 5-8th place match later in the day.