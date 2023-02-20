Indian junior women's hockey team secures 8-0 win against South Africa

The India junior women's hockey team registered a big 8-0 win against hosts South Africa in its second match of the tour.



The visitors got off to a good start in the first quarter with fine skills and disciplined structure in their attack on Saturday evening.



The team's first goal came in the very first minute of the match through Annu and that was followed by a ninth minute strike by vice-captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal.



The team extended its lead to 3-0 in the 26th minute when Jyoti Chhatri scored a field goal. She struck another one in the following minute to take the team's lead to a formidable 4-0.

Before the second quarter ended, the Indian junior women's side scored two more goals in the 29th and 30th minute via Deepika Soreng and Jyothi Chhatri.



With a comfortable 6-0 lead on board, the visitors ended the fourth quarter with two more goals in the 54th and 59th minute, scored by Annu and Deepika Sr.



Earlier in the week, India had begun their campaign with a convincing 8-1 win.



The South Africa Tour is part of the team's preparations for the all-important U-21 Asia Cup, which is a qualification tournament for the forthcoming FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup.

The team will next play on Monday followed by two matches against South Africa 'A' team on February 24 and 25.