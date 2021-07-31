Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Day 9 — Quarterfinal- India vs Great Britain - Preview, schedule, Live Streaming, when and where to watch

It has been a long wait but the time is finally ripe for India to win its first Olympic Hockey medal in over 30 years. The team will be facing Great Britain in the quarter final match 4 and the encounter can prove to be a tricky one.Quarte



Great Britain has been quite underwhelming in this tournament. They got off to a good start when they beat South Africa and Canada in their opening two games by consecutive scores of 3-1. They then faced Germany and were crushed in that game by a score of 5-1. Germany would be a good opposition for India to look at as Great Britain succumbed to a heavy loss due to a bad tactical set up and bad defensive work as well.

THIRD CONSECUTIVE WINS! 🎉



Spain, Argentina, and now Japan.#TeamIndia finish SECOND in the group stage and advance into the quarter-finals of #Olympics.#Hockey | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MI1yW3z79Z — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021

The team then took on Netherlands and managed a draw with them with a score of 2-2. They managed to score two goals towards the final 10 minutes of the match and managed to stay alive in the game. However, their performance was mostly underwhelming throughout the match and the final result speaks for itself.

The final game against Belgium ended with a same result as GB came from a goal down to draw the game 2-2. Overall, the team has not been playing well at all given that they were suffered against tough oppositions and gotten past lower ranked teams with not so much ease.

When will it take place? The match will take place at 5:30pm IST on Sunday August 1 Where can you watch it?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.





