Hockey

FIH Pro League LIVE: India vs Germany Match 2—Blog, Updates, Score, Result

2022-04-15

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Germany at the FIH Pro League on 15 april 2022.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh continued his goal-scoring spree with a brace as the Indian men's hockey team defeated an inexperienced Germany 3-0 in the first match of the two-leg tie to extend its lead in the FIH Pro League standings on Thursday.

