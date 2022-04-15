FIH Pro League LIVE: India vs Germany Match 2—Blog, Updates, Score, Result

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Germany at the FIH Pro League on 15 april 2022.
Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh continued his goal-scoring spree with a brace as the Indian men's hockey team defeated an inexperienced Germany 3-0 in the first match of the two-leg tie to extend its lead in the FIH Pro League standings on Thursday.
Live Updates
- 15 April 2022 1:18 PM GMT
India maintains its top position in Men's FIH Pro League Points Table with 27 points after 12 matches with 8 wins
- 15 April 2022 1:14 PM GMT
Full Time Match Statistics
India had 24 circle penetrations compared to 12 of germany
- 15 April 2022 1:13 PM GMT
Full Time IND 3-1 GER
India win the match with goals by Sukhjeet, Abhishek and Varun and but was unable to keep the clean sheet like yesterday, 6 goals in two days compared to 1 of germany.
- 15 April 2022 1:07 PM GMT
Q3 IND 3-1 GER
Germany misses Penality corner goal, 3 minutes before end of match.
- 15 April 2022 1:03 PM GMT
Q3 IND 3-1 GER
Abhishek Singh finds the back of goal with reverse of stick and surrounded by 5 defenders and gives two goal leads to India.
- 15 April 2022 12:57 PM GMT
Q3 IND 2-1 GER
Gurinder Singh get yellow card and 5 minute suspension for dangerous play and pushing german player.
- 15 April 2022 12:50 PM GMT
Q3 Ends IND 2-1 GER
Germany showing good intention of coming back in match. Can they change germany fortunes in last Quarter?
- 15 April 2022 12:48 PM GMT
Q3 IND 2-1 GER
Germany gets the first goal of tournament this weekend by the hands of smith who scored his fourth international goal
- 15 April 2022 12:45 PM GMT
Q3 IND 2-0 GER
Varun kumar finds the back of goal in wonderful hit on center of goal.
- 15 April 2022 12:43 PM GMT
Q3 IND 1-0 GER
India has video referred for german foot inside circle on Neelakanta shot towards goal. Yes India get Penality Corner.