Hockey
Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE: India takes on Germany in semifinal- Blogs, updates
India face defending champions Germany in the Junior Hockey World Cup semifinal after a dramatic win over Belgium. Follow live updates from Chennai.
India’s inspired run at the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup meets a formidable challenge on Sunday when the hosts take on seven-time champions Germany in the semifinals in Chennai. PR Sreejesh’s squad enters the contest buoyed by a tense quarterfinal victory over Belgium, secured through a shootout after a late equaliser pushed the match into a pressure-filled finish.
Germany arrives with similar battle-hardening, having edged France in a tight tiebreaker. Their squad combines structure, pace and technical precision, attributes that have defined their consistent success at this level.
The hosts will also need to cope with Germany’s multiple threats: goalkeeper Jasper Ditzer’s reliability, Paul Glander’s penalty-corner efficiency, and the speed of Alec Von Schwerin and Ferdinand Steinebach.
While Germany holds the historical edge, India carries the lift of home support and the composure gained from surviving a high-pressure quarterfinal.
- 7 Dec 2025 3:22 PM GMT
Half-Time: Germany in control
The hooter goes with Germany holding a firm three-goal advantage. India have shown flashes with their circle entries, but Germany’s efficiency, especially through Lukas Kossel, has defined the half. India need a reset, sharper execution, and early pressure in Q3 to claw their way back.
India 0-3 Germany
- 7 Dec 2025 3:21 PM GMT
30' GOAL Germany!
Germany win their second penalty corner of the night and make India pay once more. Lukas Kossel steps up again, dragging it with venom into the net, completing a ruthless hat-trick. Germany extend their grip on the semifinal.
India 0-3 Germany
- 7 Dec 2025 3:20 PM GMT
26' Germany control, India probe!
No goals yet in this second quarter, with Germany still dictating much of the tempo. India, though, have managed a few circle entries, moments that hint at openings if they can tighten the final pass.
India 0-2 Germany
- 7 Dec 2025 3:07 PM GMT
15' Q2 underway!
The second quarter rolls in and India look to reset after that late German double. Faster ball speed, tighter lines, and sharper presses, India push forward immediately, trying to claw back momentum.
India 0-2 Germany
- 7 Dec 2025 3:07 PM GMT
Q1 15' GOAL Germany!
Germany strike again just before the hooter, Lukas Kossel finds space outside the circle and finishes with authority. A quick double blow, and India are suddenly under pressure heading into the break.
India 0-2 Germany
- 7 Dec 2025 3:00 PM GMT
Q1 14' GOAL Germany!
Germany win a penalty corner and, after the injection, India concede a penalty stroke. Lukas Kossel steps up and sends it in, Prince reads it correctly and dives the right way, but the ball has too much precision and pace. Germany take the lead late in the quarter.
India 0-1 Germany
- 7 Dec 2025 2:57 PM GMT
Q1 13' India threaten down the flanks!
A slick move from India, first carving space on the right, then lifting an aerial switch to the left edge of the circle. The ball drops invitingly, but Germany react quickly and sweep it away before India can pull the trigger.
India 0-0 Germany
- 7 Dec 2025 2:52 PM GMT
Q1 8' Big save India!
Germany break through the right channel and fire a sharp shot on goal, forcing a strong stop from the Indian goalkeeper. Great positioning and reflexes keep the scores level as Germany threaten early.
India 0-0 Germany
- 7 Dec 2025 2:50 PM GMT
Q1 6' End-to-end start!
Both India and Germany have already stormed into each other’s circles inside the opening minutes, setting a blistering tempo. Tackles flying, presses triggered, this semifinal has exploded into a high-intensity, high-pressure battle right from the pushback.
India 0-0 Germany
- 7 Dec 2025 2:46 PM GMT
Electric Atmosphere in Chennai!
It’s a packed house once again at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, not a seat empty, not a voice silent. Tamil Nadu turns up in full force, draping the arena in noise and passion. What a stage for a World Cup semifinal.
India 0-0 Germany