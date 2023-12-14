Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Junior Men's Hockey World Cup semi-finals: India loses 1-4 to Germany- Highlights

India crashed out of Junior Men's Hockey world cup after losing to Germany in the semi-finals.

Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team
X

Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team (Source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Dec 2023 11:52 AM GMT

Junior Men's Hockey World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: India failed to replicate the heroics of quarter-final against Netherlands as the blue colts went down 1-4 in semis against Germany.

Despite starting well, India succumbed to the all-round game of Germany and will play the bronze medal match.

As it happened:

Live Updates

HockeyIndian HockeyHockey India
