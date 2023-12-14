Hockey
Junior Men's Hockey World Cup semi-finals: India loses 1-4 to Germany- Highlights
India crashed out of Junior Men's Hockey world cup after losing to Germany in the semi-finals.
Junior Men's Hockey World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: India failed to replicate the heroics of quarter-final against Netherlands as the blue colts went down 1-4 in semis against Germany.
Despite starting well, India succumbed to the all-round game of Germany and will play the bronze medal match.
- 14 Dec 2023 11:47 AM GMT
FULL TIME: India 1-4 Germany
That will be a tough pill to swallow for the Indian team but they have been completely outplayed by Germany in last two quarters.
Germany will move to the finals and India will wait to play the bronze medal match.
- 14 Dec 2023 11:39 AM GMT
57' Germany hits the final nail in the coffin.
Lousy defending from India and it looks like that Germany is going to the finals.
- 14 Dec 2023 11:36 AM GMT
55' Five minutes left on the clock and India has been short of attacking prowess.
Germany has been resilient and India is desperate making it a boring watch..
India needs to step up the ante.
India 1-3 Germany
- 14 Dec 2023 11:31 AM GMT
52' India waste consecutive penalty corners.
Another chance of getting back into the game has been wasted as India fail to capitalize on two penalty corners.
India 1-3 Germany
- 14 Dec 2023 11:26 AM GMT
47' India is desperate now needing two goals to make it even.
Germany has been holding tight now as India desperately search for goals.
India 1-3 Germany
- 14 Dec 2023 11:21 AM GMT
Third quarter ends: Germany leads India 3-1.
A poor quarter for India as they failed to convert any penalty corner and conceded an unfortunate goal as Germany extended their lead.
- 14 Dec 2023 11:17 AM GMT
41' Germany takes 2-1 lead.
It is an unfortunate goal as Germany converted another penalty corner with deflection from India defence.
India 1-3 Germany
- 14 Dec 2023 11:14 AM GMT
39' India try another penalty corner variation but fail to score.
It is another penalty corner wasted for India despite trying new variation. It has been frustrating honestly.
India 1-2 Germany
- 14 Dec 2023 11:11 AM GMT
36' Indian team needs to finish the attacking moves.
Indian team has been brilliant while creating pocket of spaces but those moves need to be finished.
India 1-2 Germany