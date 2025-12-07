Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025: India falls to Germany, third straight last-four exit against European giants

India’s hopes of reaching the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup final were dashed on Sunday as defending champions Germany registered a 5–1 win in the semifinal in Chennai. Anmol Ekka scored India’s only goal in the 51st minute, while Germany capitalised on their control and efficiency through strikes from Lukas Kossel, Titus Wex, Jonas von Gersum and Ben Hasbach.

Germany set the tone early with an aggressive press that pushed India deep into their own half. Goalkeeper Princedeep Singh produced a crucial save in the third minute to deny Justus Warweg, but sustained pressure eventually told. In the 14th minute, a penalty stroke awarded for a body obstruction inside the circle was converted by Kossel. Moments later, an unfortunate deflection off Sunil Palakshappa Bennur turned Wex’s pass into Germany’s second to close the opening quarter at 2–0.

Germany maintain control as India struggle to convert chances

India improved in the second quarter, controlling possession and generating circle entries, but could not test German goalkeeper Jasper Ditzer. Germany, however, doubled their advantage just before halftime when Kossel scored his second from a penalty corner.

Ajeet Yadav produced India’s best chance of the third quarter with a powerful effort that was saved by Ditzer, before Germany struck again. A swift move through the centre freed Alec von Schwerin, whose chipped ball was tapped in by von Gersum in the 40th minute.

Germany added their fifth in the 49th minute when Hasbach latched onto an aerial pass and rounded Princedeep Singh to finish. India finally broke through from their first penalty corner of the match, with captain Rohit setting up Ekka for a well-taken strike. Despite late pressure, India could not reduce the deficit further.

India will now face Argentina in the third-place playoff on December 10.