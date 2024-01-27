Indian Team gears up for the inaugural FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman 2024

The Indian Men's Team is all set for action in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, from 28th to 31st January 2024.

Drawn into Pool B, the Indian Team will be up against Egypt, Jamaica, and Switzerland. The other participating teams are placed in Pool A (Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Poland), Pool C (Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, and Trinidad & Tobago), and Pool D (Fiji, Malaysia, hosts Oman, and the United States).

India's campaign kicks off with a match against Switzerland on 28th January at 1110hrs IST, followed by a clash with Egypt at 1930hrs IST on the same day. The final group game will be against Jamaica on 29th January at 0930hrs IST. The top two teams from each group will play the Quarter-Finals, which are scheduled for 30th January, with the Semi-Finals on the same day, leading to the Final on 31st January.

Under the seasoned leadership of Olympic Bronze medallist and forward Simranjeet Singh, the Indian Men's Team is fortified with strength. Assisting him as Vice Captain and a stalwart in defense is Mandeep Mor. The goalkeeping duties will be expertly handled by Suraj Karkera and Prashant Kumar Chauhan.



Also, Mandeep Mor and Manjeet will form an impenetrable defensive duo, while the midfield will be masterfully orchestrated by the duo of Mohd Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh. The forward line, consisting of Pawan Rajbhar, Gurjot Singh, and Uttam Singh, adds firepower to the team, blending with the dynamic leadership of Captain Simranjeet.

Speaking ahead of the team’s campaign opener, Captain Simranjeet Singh said, “As we step onto the vibrant stage of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup, representing India fills our hearts with pride and determination. It's an honour to lead this talented squad, and we are ready to showcase our skills, teamwork, and the spirit of the game. Our goal is clear - to bring glory to the nation and make every Indian proud.”

The team’s Vice Captain Mandeep Mor added, "As the Vice Captain, I am excited to support and collaborate with our Captain Simranjeet Singh in leading the Indian Men’s Hockey5s Team. We have a fantastic group of players, and our collective focus is on giving our best on the field. The 5s World Cup is a platform to prove our mettle, and we are prepared for the challenges ahead. Together, we aim to create memorable moments and leave a lasting impact in the history of Indian hockey.”

Matches will be live on Sports18 3 and Jio Cinema.