India to face Pakistan in the group stage of FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025

The pools for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Chennai and Madurai, Tamil Nadu, from 28 November to 10 December, were officially announced during a draw ceremony held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

This edition marks a historic expansion of the tournament, as it will feature 24 teams for the very first time, underscoring the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) commitment to growing the sport among youth and including emerging hockey nations on the world stage.

Host nation India has been drawn in Pool B, setting up an exciting group-stage clash with arch-rivals Pakistan, along with Chile and Switzerland.

The India–Pakistan encounter is expected to be one of the highlights of the tournament, as it revives a legendary sporting rivalry at the junior level.

India, which won the Junior World Cup in 2001 and 2016, will be aiming to reclaim the title on home turf after finishing fourth in the previous two editions in 2021 and 2023. Pakistan, the winners of the inaugural Junior World Cup in 1979, have not reached the semifinals since 1993 and will be eager to make a strong impression this time around.

The six pools for the expanded 2025 tournament are as follows:

Pool A: Germany, South Africa, Canada, Ireland

Pool B: India, Pakistan, Chile, Switzerland

Pool C: Argentina, New Zealand, Japan, China

Pool D: Spain, Belgium, Egypt, Namibia

Pool E: Netherlands, Malaysia, England, Austria

Pool F: France, Australia, Korea, Bangladesh





Germany are the current Junior Men’s World Champions, having defeated France 2–1 in the final of the 2023 edition, to win a record-extending seventh title. They lead Pool A and will begin their title defense in India as the team to beat.

The draw was presided over by FIH President Dr. Tayyab Ikram, who described the event as a “milestone moment” in the journey of international junior hockey. He extended his gratitude to the Government of India, especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, and the Tamil Nadu leadership, including Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, for their vision and support. Ikram emphasized the importance of Madurai being introduced as a host city for the first time, with a new state-of-the-art hockey stadium being developed as part of the tournament’s long-term legacy.

The tournament will follow a round-robin group format, where each team plays three group matches. The six pool-toppers and the two best second-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the remaining teams will be sorted into classification brackets to determine final rankings from 9th to 24th place. The knockout stage will begin from the quarterfinals onward.

India last hosted the Junior World Cup in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, where they narrowly missed a podium finish after losing to Germany in the semifinals. With the 2025 edition returning to Indian soil—this time in Chennai and Madurai—the anticipation is high as the country prepares to showcase its sporting infrastructure, grassroots development, and vibrant hockey culture to a global audience. For the players, officials, and fans alike, this expanded edition of the Junior World Cup promises a celebration of youthful energy, fierce competition, and international unity through sport.