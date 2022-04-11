India vs England, Women's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 Bronze Medal Match: All you need to know, Indian Squad, Live Stream

After losing to the Netherlands in the semi-final of the Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021, India will be up against England to fight for the bronze medal on April 12.

The Indian team has performed incredibly well throughout the tournament and the semi-final loss was their only loss so far in the tournament. However, after the hard loss, the team will now be looking forward to ending their tournament on a high note and winning the bronze medal against England tomorrow.

Here is all you need to know about the bronze medal match of the Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021.



Indian Squad

Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo

Defenders: Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary (vice-captain), Akshata Abaso Dekhale

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (Captain), Reet, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari

Standbys: Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu

Indian women's junior hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

Location and Time



The bronze medal match will be played in Potchefstroom, South Africa and it will begin at 5 pm IST.

Where to Watch

The 2022 FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup bronze medal will be live-streamed on watch.hockey. There won't be a live telecast of any of the matches on any Indian TV networks. You can also follow The Bridge for all the live updates from the match.