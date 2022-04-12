Hockey
Women's Junior Hockey World Cup Bronze Medal Match LIVE - India vs. England - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's bronze medal clash against England at the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup.
After suffering a heartbreaking 3-0 loss to The Netherland, India will now take on England in their bronze medal playoff match today. The team has only lost one match in the entire tournament and that was their semi-final clash a few days ago. They will be out with a vengeance today to salvage what is left of their medal hopes.
The match begins at 5pm IST.
- 12 April 2022 11:33 AM GMT
We are all set to begin!
The national anthems of the two nations are going on and the match shall begin shortly.
- 12 April 2022 11:12 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome!
This is the last day of the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup and India is all set to take on England in the bronze medal match. After having lost only one match in the whole tournament, India will be looking to salvage their final opportunity to win a medal at this year's tournament.