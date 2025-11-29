India rout Canada 14-3 to reach Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final

The Indian men’s hockey team marched into the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 with a commanding 14-3 victory over Canada in Ipoh on Saturday.

The result ensured India finished at the top of the pool standings and booked a place in Sunday’s title clash against Belgium.



India struck early through Nilakanta Sharma in the fourth minute, before Rajinder Singh doubled the lead six minutes later. Canada responded through a penalty corner conversion by Brendan Guraliuk in the 11th minute, but India regained control almost immediately. Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas found the net in quick succession to close the first quarter with a 4-1 advantage.

With several senior players rested for the tournament, India’s younger core continued to impress in the second quarter. Rajinder added his second in the 24th minute, followed by goals from Dilpreet Singh and Jugraj, who extended the advantage to 7-1 before halftime.

Canada made tactical adjustments after the break and earned a penalty stroke in the 35th minute, which Matthew Sarmento converted. The brief resistance did little to slow India, as Jugraj completed his hat-trick in the 39th minute and Selvam Karthi added another four minutes later, stretching the lead to 9-2.

The final quarter produced a flurry of goals. Rohidas converted a penalty corner in the 46th minute, and Jugraj scored his fourth from a stroke soon after. Canada pulled one back through Jyothswaroop Sidhu, but India closed the match emphatically. Sanjay converted a penalty stroke in the 56th minute, before Abhishek netted twice in the closing moments to seal a comprehensive win.

India will face Belgium in the final on Sunday as they chase the prestigious title.