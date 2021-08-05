INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS
Twitter reacts as India wins an Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years
The whole country was awake to watch India secure its first medal in over 41 years and we take a look at some of the best reactions
C.C. ChengappaPublished: 5 Aug 2021 3:39 AM GMT
The Indian team took on Germany in the bronze medal match up at the Tokyo Olympics and put on an impressive show to win 5-4. The match was action packed and quite intense honestly considering that Germany won a PC in the final 7 seconds. We take a look at the best reactions of the day.
THE 41-YEAR WAIT IS OVER— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2021
India wins its 12th #Olympics medal in hockey and the FIRST since 1980.#ManpreetSingh's men have delivered what the country has been waiting to witness for decades.#INDvsGER | #Tokyo2020 | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/kFvltuVlSQ
A HISTORIC COMEBACK! 🥉🙌#IND men's #hockey team came back 3-3 in the first-half against #GER and took the lead in the final 30 minutes to win the match 5-4 and the #bronze medal 🙌#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/acZHNxR5Py— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 5, 2021
An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 5, 2021
Thank you Modi ji for not watching the Men's hockey Bronze match 🙏— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 5, 2021
We did it !! Thank you ..
Chak De India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳— Angry Rantman (@angry_rantman) August 5, 2021
We Revived our sport after 41 long years
After 41 years wait..!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021
A golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020
India in complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players !! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmeGOnCpBn
The 16 who scripted history:— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2021
Manpreet, Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Surender, Amit, Birendra, Hardik, Vivek, Nilakanta, Sumit, Shamsher, Dilpreet, Gurjant, Lalit, Mandeep.
Remember them, cherish them,
tell your children about them. Let them inspire a generation🇮🇳 #indvsger pic.twitter.com/7ykehC46gC
#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Hockey— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 5, 2021
Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Results
India, have #Bronze Day today!
The medal days are back as the Indian Men's Hockey team bring back home our first #Olympics Hockey medal in 41 years. Bravo boys🙌 #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/5AXEaF1EYZ
HISTORY RECREATED! ✨— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 5, 2021
The Boys DID IT!!!
Another MEDAL for INDIA!
The #MenInBlue defeats Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match.
The nation is proud of you all!
Let's #Cheer4India! 🇮🇳 @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pLDuAGAcFc
Take A Bow 🔥🔥😍😍❤️❤️— nnis (@nnis_sports) August 5, 2021
India WIN BRONZE medal after defeating Germany 5-4.
Its 1st Olympic Hockey medal for India in 40 yrs!
Back with a Bang!!!!! ❤️❤️#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics #Hockey #TokyoOlympics2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/t4cIO10OGb
COME ON, INDIA! The long wait has ended! This has been an Olympic Games of grit and guts for both our hockey teams and we have a medal for it (and maybe two). I am taking this energy with me to training today 💥. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Hockey— Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 5, 2021