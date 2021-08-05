Top
Twitter reacts as India wins an Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years

The whole country was awake to watch India secure its first medal in over 41 years and we take a look at some of the best reactions

Indian mens hockey team vs Germany in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics (Source: Reuters)
Indian men's hockey team vs Germany in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics (Source: Reuters)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Published: 5 Aug 2021 3:39 AM GMT

The Indian team took on Germany in the bronze medal match up at the Tokyo Olympics and put on an impressive show to win 5-4. The match was action packed and quite intense honestly considering that Germany won a PC in the final 7 seconds. We take a look at the best reactions of the day.














