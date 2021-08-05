Twitter reacts as India wins an Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years

The Indian team took on Germany in the bronze medal match up at the Tokyo Olympics and put on an impressive show to win 5-4. The match was action packed and quite intense honestly considering that Germany won a PC in the final 7 seconds. We take a look at the best reactions of the day.







THE 41-YEAR WAIT IS OVER



India wins its 12th #Olympics medal in hockey and the FIRST since 1980.#ManpreetSingh's men have delivered what the country has been waiting to witness for decades.#INDvsGER | #Tokyo2020 | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/kFvltuVlSQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2021





A HISTORIC COMEBACK! 🥉🙌#IND men's #hockey team came back 3-3 in the first-half against #GER and took the lead in the final 30 minutes to win the match 5-4 and the #bronze medal 🙌#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/acZHNxR5Py — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 5, 2021





An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 5, 2021

Thank you Modi ji for not watching the Men's hockey Bronze match 🙏



We did it !! Thank you .. — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 5, 2021

Chak De India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



We Revived our sport after 41 long years — Angry Rantman (@angry_rantman) August 5, 2021













After 41 years wait..!

A golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020



India in complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players !! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmeGOnCpBn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021





YES YES YES YES YES pic.twitter.com/4IK57J9bon — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 5, 2021

The 16 who scripted history:

Manpreet, Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Surender, Amit, Birendra, Hardik, Vivek, Nilakanta, Sumit, Shamsher, Dilpreet, Gurjant, Lalit, Mandeep.

Remember them, cherish them,

tell your children about them. Let them inspire a generation🇮🇳 #indvsger pic.twitter.com/7ykehC46gC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2021

HISTORY RECREATED! ✨

The Boys DID IT!!!



Another MEDAL for INDIA!

The #MenInBlue defeats Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match.

The nation is proud of you all!



Let's #Cheer4India! 🇮🇳 @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pLDuAGAcFc — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 5, 2021

















Take A Bow 🔥🔥😍😍❤️❤️



India WIN BRONZE medal after defeating Germany 5-4.



Its 1st Olympic Hockey medal for India in 40 yrs!



Back with a Bang!!!!! ❤️❤️#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics #Hockey #TokyoOlympics2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/t4cIO10OGb — nnis (@nnis_sports) August 5, 2021





COME ON, INDIA! The long wait has ended! This has been an Olympic Games of grit and guts for both our hockey teams and we have a medal for it (and maybe two). I am taking this energy with me to training today 💥. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 5, 2021



