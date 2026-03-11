India beat Wales 4–1, Qualify for Women’s Hockey World Cup

The Indian women’s hockey team secured qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup after defeating Wales 4–1 in their final Pool B match at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad.

India produced a commanding performance at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground, with Navneet Kaur scoring a hat-trick (29’, 34’, 55’) and Sakshi Rana opening the scoring in the seventh minute. The result ensured India finished top of Pool B after already securing a semifinal berth earlier in the tournament.

India will now face Italy in the semifinals on March 13 as they look to progress to the final.

India began the match at high tempo, using quick transitions to put pressure on Wales despite a high press from the visitors. The breakthrough arrived in the seventh minute when captain Salima Tete initiated a move down the right flank before Sakshi Rana struck a powerful reverse hit from the edge of the circle to give the hosts a 1–0 lead.

India continued to control possession and came close to doubling their advantage soon after through a penalty corner, but Udita saw her effort cleared off the line.

India carried their momentum into the second quarter. A quick counterattack involving Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur nearly produced another goal before Wales goalkeeper Ffion Horrell intervened.

At the other end, Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam produced a crucial save in the 25th minute to deny Wales from their first penalty corner.

India eventually doubled their lead in the 29th minute when Navneet Kaur converted from a penalty corner with a powerful low strike. The hosts finished the first half in control, registering 15 circle entries and dominating possession.

The third quarter followed a similar pattern. Navneet struck again in the 34th minute from another penalty corner to extend India’s lead to 3–0.

Wales pulled one goal back when Betsan Thomas capitalised on a brief defensive lapse to score from a tight angle in the 39th minute.

In the final quarter, Wales had an opportunity to reduce the deficit further when they were awarded a penalty stroke in the 50th minute. However, captain Elizabeth Bingham missed the attempt.

India soon regained complete control as Navneet Kaur converted a penalty stroke in the 55th minute to complete her hat-trick and seal a comprehensive 4–1 victory.

The win not only confirmed India’s place in the semifinals but also secured qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, marking a significant milestone in the team’s campaign.