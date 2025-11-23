 India beat South Korea 1-0 in the opening match of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

India opened their 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over South Korea in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday. A solitary strike from Mohammed Raheel in the final minute of the first quarter proved enough for a composed win in the tournament’s rain-hit opening fixture.

The match, delayed by more than six hours due to persistent heavy rain, eventually began late in the evening. Despite the disrupted schedule, India settled quickly. Their breakthrough came in the 15th minute when Dilpreet Singh initiated a smart move down the right flank, creating space before delivering a precise pass for Raheel. The forward executed a clean, angled drag flick to put India ahead.

South Korea responded with sustained possession phases but were repeatedly denied by India’s well-structured defensive unit. Goalkeeper interactions remained minimal as India maintained compactness in both midfield and backline, restricting clear scoring opportunities for the Koreans.

India, fielding a second-string squad for this edition of the prestigious tournament, showed discipline in managing the pace of the game after taking the early lead. Their control in transition and calmness under pressure allowed them to protect the advantage despite late Korean attacks.

The win marks a positive return for India, who are participating in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after a six-year absence. The result also provides early momentum as the team looks to navigate a demanding schedule in the round-robin format.

India will next play Belgium on Monday, a fixture expected to offer a sterner test. With the competition featuring strong international line-ups, the opening win gives the squad confidence as they aim to build rhythm through the remaining matches.