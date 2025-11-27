India edge past New Zealand to go top of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup table

India claimed a narrow 3-2 victory over New Zealand in a closely contested match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on Thursday, moving to the top of the tournament standings.

Goals from Amit Rohidas (4’), captain Sanjay (32’) and Selvam Karthi (54’) ensured the win, while George Baker struck twice (42’, 48’) for New Zealand.

New Zealand began strongly, pressing early in search of openings, but India’s defence held firm to prevent clear attempts on goal.

India capitalised on their first real opportunity when a well-worked move earned a penalty corner. Amit Rohidas made no mistake, firing in a powerful drag-flick in the fourth minute to put India ahead.

The advantage nearly doubled soon after, but Abhishek’s close-range effort was denied by the New Zealand goalkeeper, closing the first quarter at 1-0.

The second quarter saw New Zealand push harder for an equaliser. They earned a penalty corner midway through the period, but India’s defensive unit stayed compact to protect their lead, taking a 1-0 advantage into the break.

India started the second half with momentum and doubled their lead quickly. Captain Sanjay converted a penalty corner in the 32nd minute to extend the cushion. New Zealand responded with sustained pressure and were rewarded in the 42nd minute when George Baker capitalised to make it 2-1.

The Black Sticks carried that energy into the final quarter and levelled the score 2-2 with another Baker strike from a penalty corner in the 48th minute.

India, however, struck back swiftly. Abhishek set up Selvam Karthi, who finished cleanly in the 54th minute to restore the lead. India missed a late penalty stroke but held firm defensively to close out the match.

India will next face Canada on 29 November at 1:30 PM IST. All matches of the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup are being streamed live on FanCode.