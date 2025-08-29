India edge China in seven-goal thriller to begin Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign

India kicked off their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Rajgir, Bihar, with a pulsating 4–3 victory over China on Friday.

Backed by a roaring home crowd, the three-time champions showed grit and resilience to seal full points in their Pool A opener.

The game began at a frenetic pace, with India immediately on the attack. Abhishek forced an early save from Chinese goalkeeper Wang Wiehao, before Mandeep Singh thought he had given India the lead in the third minute. However, China successfully referred the decision, and the goal was overturned for an infringement.

China then stunned the hosts in the 12th minute when Du Shihao converted from a penalty corner to make it 1–0.

India’s response was quick: Jugraj Singh struck from a set-piece in the 17th minute to restore parity, and just three minutes later, captain Harmanpreet Singh rifled in a trademark drag-flick to put India ahead. At the half-time whistle, India led 2–1, with the momentum in their favor.

The third quarter was a rollercoaster. Harmanpreet added his second in the 33rd minute, his flick trickling past the goalkeeper, but China hit back through Chen Benhai and Gao Jiesheng, both scoring from penalty corners to level the game at 3–3.

India had a chance to restore their cushion when awarded a penalty stroke, but Harmanpreet hit the post in the 39th minute, leaving the match finely balanced.

With everything to play for in the final quarter, Harmanpreet completed his hat-trick in the 47th minute, restoring India’s lead. The Chinese pressed hard in the closing stages, but India’s defense stood tall. A late yellow card to Jarmanpreet Singh and a missed penalty corner in the 57th minute added to the drama, but the Men in Blue held their nerve to secure a narrow yet vital victory.

India’s win gives them early control in Pool A, where they also face Japan and Kazakhstan. For Craig Fulton’s men, Harmanpreet’s leadership and precision at penalty corners proved decisive in a match that set the tone for their Asia Cup campaign.

Final Score: India 4–3 China

Goals: India – Jugraj Singh (17’), Harmanpreet Singh (20’, 33’, 47’); China – Du Shihao (12’), Chen Benhai (35’), Gao Jiesheng (42’)