Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India thrash Chile 7-0

India opened their FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 campaign with a commanding 7-0 win over Chile in their Pool B fixture on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The hosts, backed by a lively opening-day crowd, delivered a dominant performance fuelled by attacking fluency and strong goalkeeping.

After a cautious first quarter in which Chile held firm and denied India clear scoring chances, the match swung decisively in the second period. Rosan Kujur broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with a composed finish, sparking India’s momentum. He doubled the lead just five minutes later, capitalising on a long pass that found him unmarked inside the circle.

With Chile struggling to contain India’s pace and structure, Dilraj Singh made it 3-0 in the 25th minute, giving the hosts a comfortable cushion at halftime.

India resumed control immediately after the break. In the 34th minute, Ankit Pal weaved past multiple defenders before assisting Dilraj, who completed his brace with precision. Just a minute later, Ajeet Yadav added the fifth goal through a sharp strike, all but sealing the result heading into the final quarter.

India continued to press forward, earning a penalty corner in the 48th minute, which Anmol Ekka converted with a strike aimed into the right corner. The scoring was rounded off in the 59th minute when captain Rohit converted a penalty stroke to make it 7-0.

Goalkeepers Bikramjeet Singh and Prince Deep Singh split duties and ensured India finished with a clean sheet, dealing confidently with the limited Chilean opportunities.

The emphatic win places India in a strong position early in their Junior World Cup campaign. All matches of the tournament are being streamed live on JioHotstar.