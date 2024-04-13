Hockey
Hockey Test Series: India lose 2-3 to Australia in final match of series- Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the final game of India v Australia Hockey Test Series.
The Indian men's hockey team could not find a single win from the Hockey Test Series against Australia.
They faced Australia one last time in the series but again suffered a 2-3 defeat to get clean sweeped from Aussies.
It is a tough result for the Indian hockey team just before the important Paris Olympics. Can coach Craig Fulton find the answers before the event?
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 13 April 2024 10:14 AM GMT
Full time:- India 2-3 Australia
Australia clean sweeped India at their home in this five match hockey test series with a 3-2 win in the final match. India had a tough ask in the final quarter going behind two goals, Boby finds one goal back for India at the halfway stage of quarter but solid defending in the final 5 minutes for the Aussies.
- 13 April 2024 9:53 AM GMT
Third quarter ends: India 1-3 Australia
Same script again as Australia scored two goals in the third quarter and the Indian team lost the plot again in this match. They need to be more disciplined and stable or Australia might score 2 more.
- 13 April 2024 9:49 AM GMT
42' India lost their way after the third goal.
Despite winning one penalty corner, India has lost the way in the match with Australia being more ruthless to take on the goal.
- 13 April 2024 9:45 AM GMT
39' Australia scores another goal.
Indian defence goes haywire as Australia attacks and Tim Brand scoring into the open goal to make it 3-1.