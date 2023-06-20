India to open campaign against China in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team will open their campaign against China in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on 3rd August 2023.

The tournament opener will be played between South Korea and Japan as announced by Asian Hockey Federation.

India will play Japan on the 4th of August, Malaysia on the 6th of August, South Korea on the 7th of August, and their eternal rivals Pakistan on the 9th of August.

Talking about the tournament, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "We are delighted to be hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, and announcing the schedule is a landmark day, as it sets the ball rolling for the tournament. While I would surely love to see the Indian Men’s Hockey Team come out on top, I am certain that all the nations will put their best foot forward and treat us with exceptional hockey during the tournament."

The six-team tournament will see South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India battle it out for top honours and it will be played in a league format with every team facing the other team once.

The tournament will be played from the 3rd of August to the 12th of August at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. This tournament will mark the return of international hockey to Tamilnadu after a gap of 16 years.

The hosts India will face tough competition from the defending champions South Korea.

India (2011, 2016 & 2018) and Pakistan (2012, 2013 & 2018) are the two most decorated nations in the history of the tournament with three titles each.