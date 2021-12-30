Hockey
Hockey India names 60 players for Senior Men National Camp
The list includes retained players from both Junior and Senior Men's Core groups, who have been selected based on their performance in the recent international tournaments.
Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players for the Senior Men's National Camp which commences from 3 January 2022 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.
The players have been selected based on their performance at the recently concluded 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021, 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events. The list includes retained players from both Junior and Senior Men's Core groups, who have been selected based on their performance in the recent international tournaments. This 60-member list will be further pruned down to 33 players ahead of their preparations for the FIH Pro League 2022 matches.
"These 60 players have earned their spot on the back of their recent performances in international and the domestic circuit. We have selected players from the recently held national championships such as 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021, 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events. Those who have been selected from the previous 33 Senior Men's core Probable Group, it will be very important for them to maintain their level to ensure they are picked in the final list of 33.," said Graham Reid, Chief Coach, Indian Men's Hockey Team.
"We are already in the new Olympic cycle now, so everything starts from zero. It's really important to move ahead and start afresh. With the FIH Pro League, Asian Games 2022, and various other top-level tournaments lined up ahead, it will be very crucial for us to have a strong pool of 33 as we gear up for the challenging 2022 season," added Reid.
List of players:
Goalkeepers
1. Sreejesh P.R
2. Krishan B Pathak
3. Suraj Karkera
4. Prashant Kumar Chauhan
5. Pawan
6. Kamalbir Singh
7. Pankaj Kumar Rajak
8. Ayush Dwivedi
Defenders
9. Harmanpreet Singh
10. Amit Rohidas
11. Surender Kumar
12. Varun Kumar
13. Gurinder Singh
14. Jarmanpreet Singh
15. Nilam Sanjeep Xess
16. Dipsan Tirkey
16. Mandeep Mor
18. Sanjay
19. Yashdeep Siwach
20. Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem
21. Abhisek Lakra
22. Manjeet
23. Mohd Faraz
24. Parampreet Singh
Midfielders
25. Manpreet Singh
26. Nilakanta Sharma
27. Sumit
28. Hardik Singh
29. Jaskaran Singh
30. Rajkumar Pal
31. Shamsher Singh
32. Vivek Sagar Prasad
33. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
34. Mareeswaran Sakthivel
35. Biju Ekka
36. Sheshe Gowda B M
37. Ashis Kumar Topno
38. Jugraj Singh
39. Bharath K R
40. Likhith BM
41. Keshav Tyagi
42. Sushil Dhanwar
Forwards
43. Simranjeet Singh
44. Gurjant Singh
45. Mandeep Singh
46. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
47. Akashdeep Singh
48. Gursahibjit Singh
49. Shilanand Lakra
50. Dilpreet Singh
51. Maninder Singh
52. S. Karthi
53. Prabhjot Singh
54. Pardeep Singh
55. Abhishek
56. Abharan Sudev
57. Mohd. Raheel
58. Sukhjeet Singh
59. Pawan Rajbhar
60. Mohd Umar