Hockey India names 60 players for Senior Men National Camp

Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players for the Senior Men's National Camp which commences from 3 January 2022 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The players have been selected based on their performance at the recently concluded 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021, 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events. The list includes retained players from both Junior and Senior Men's Core groups, who have been selected based on their performance in the recent international tournaments. This 60-member list will be further pruned down to 33 players ahead of their preparations for the FIH Pro League 2022 matches.



"These 60 players have earned their spot on the back of their recent performances in international and the domestic circuit. We have selected players from the recently held national championships such as 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021, 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events. Those who have been selected from the previous 33 Senior Men's core Probable Group, it will be very important for them to maintain their level to ensure they are picked in the final list of 33.," said Graham Reid, Chief Coach, Indian Men's Hockey Team.



"We are already in the new Olympic cycle now, so everything starts from zero. It's really important to move ahead and start afresh. With the FIH Pro League, Asian Games 2022, and various other top-level tournaments lined up ahead, it will be very crucial for us to have a strong pool of 33 as we gear up for the challenging 2022 season," added Reid.



List of players:



Goalkeepers



1. Sreejesh P.R



2. Krishan B Pathak

3. Suraj Karkera

4. Prashant Kumar Chauhan

5. Pawan

6. Kamalbir Singh

7. Pankaj Kumar Rajak

8. Ayush Dwivedi

Defenders



9. Harmanpreet Singh



10. Amit Rohidas

11. Surender Kumar

12. Varun Kumar

13. Gurinder Singh

14. Jarmanpreet Singh

15. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

16. Dipsan Tirkey

16. Mandeep Mor

18. Sanjay

19. Yashdeep Siwach

20. Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem

21. Abhisek Lakra

22. Manjeet

23. Mohd Faraz

24. Parampreet Singh

Midfielders



25. Manpreet Singh



26. Nilakanta Sharma

27. Sumit

28. Hardik Singh

29. Jaskaran Singh

30. Rajkumar Pal

31. Shamsher Singh

32. Vivek Sagar Prasad

33. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

34. Mareeswaran Sakthivel

35. Biju Ekka

36. Sheshe Gowda B M

37. Ashis Kumar Topno

38. Jugraj Singh

39. Bharath K R

40. Likhith BM

41. Keshav Tyagi

42. Sushil Dhanwar

Forwards



43. Simranjeet Singh



44. Gurjant Singh

45. Mandeep Singh

46. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

47. Akashdeep Singh

48. Gursahibjit Singh

49. Shilanand Lakra

50. Dilpreet Singh

51. Maninder Singh

52. S. Karthi

53. Prabhjot Singh

54. Pardeep Singh

55. Abhishek

56. Abharan Sudev

57. Mohd. Raheel

58. Sukhjeet Singh

59. Pawan Rajbhar

60. Mohd Umar