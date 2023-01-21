Hockey World Cup 2023: India takes on NZ- Preview, Where to watch

India will take on New Zealand in the crossover match to grab the quarter-final berth in the ongoing Hockey World Cup.

Coming after a rusty win against Wales where India conceded twice, India will await the challenge of Black sticks in the crossover match of Hockey World Cup 2023.

Coach Graham Reid said in his pre-match press conference," New Zealand have nothing to lose. All the pressure will be on India. I am backing my players to deliver and as I have mentioned before that we can defeat any team in this world cup."

Despite a brilliant performance from Wales, India just about see off the debutants in their final Pool D match.



We will now face New Zealand🇳🇿 in the crossovers on Sunday!#HockeyWorldCup2023 | #HWC2023 🏑 pic.twitter.com/VZjvd3JzgZ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 19, 2023

India started with a 2-0 win against Spain in the first game before England held them for a 0-0 draw. Needing 8 goals to top in the final group against Wales, India faltered at times and secured a 4-2 win.

Preview

Ranked 12th in the world, New Zealand played India last year in FIH Pro League. India defeated New Zealand in both the games but the black sticks troubled India in their moments.

India will hope that last goal in the Wales game brings the confidence in skipper Harmanpreet Singh back, who has failed in his duty as the drag flicker.

Another blow for India came when medical reports today confirmed that midfielder Hardik Singh won't be playing any role in this campaign with Raj Kumar Pal named as his replacement.

Talking about the same, Coach Reid said, "I know we will miss Hardik as what he can do with stick is amazing. I know it is disappointing for Hardik but at the same moment Raj is there to compensate."

India will have to figure out their defence once more as the goals conceded against Wales were poor.

Akashdeep Singh will be extremely crucial for India given his recent resurgence and the confidence he is carrying.

Akashdeep Singh named Player of the Match for his two goals and brilliant performance overall! 💯#HockeyWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/k5SjFV8bAc — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 19, 2023

New Zealand are coming on back of two losses after winning against the debutants Chile. Sam Lane, Simon Child and Tarrant Blair will be the players to look forward to.



Head to head

India and New Zealand have faced each other 44 times with India winning 24, New Zealand winning 15 and 5 games being drawn.

In World Cups, New Zealand and India came across each other 6 times with India winning three games, NZ winning two games and one game being drawn.

When and Where to watch

India will play New Zealand at 7 pm in Bhubaneshwar.

The matches will be live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports First. The live stream will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar and watch.hockey app.

You can also follow live coverage on The Bridge.