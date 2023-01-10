Hockey World Cup: Know India's Group Stage Opponents

India will start their Hockey World Cup campaign 2023 against Spain on 13th January in the newly-built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

India is grouped with England, Spain and Wales in Pool D and will face Spain (13th January), England (15th January) and Wales (19th January).

Here is how India has fared against their group's stage opponents in the past:

Spain

India's first opponent in the group Spain is currently ranked 8th in the world and has been one of the most improved teams recently. India and Spain have played 30 matches till now with India winning 13, losing 11 and 6 games ending in a draw.

In World Cups, India has faced Spain six times with Spain winning three, India winning two and one ending in a draw.

Spain has finished thrice on the podium in the World Cups but is yet to win any World Cup. Their last podium finish came in 2006 when they won a bronze medal in the 2006 World Cup.

India-Spain at WC M:

Played 6

Ind won 2

Spain won 3

Ind goals 9

Spain goals 10

When both met last time in WC, it was 1-1 at The Hague (2014).

Out of 6 matches, 2 were on natural grass & 4 turf. pic.twitter.com/81WbP8Umh6 — stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) January 10, 2023

England



World Number 5 England will be the toughest nut to crack for the Indian team in Pool D. Last time when these two faced off in Commonwealth Games 2022, It was an entertaining draw which saw eight goals shared between them.

India and England have faced each other 21 times with India winning 10, England winning 7 and 4 games being drawn.

In World Cups, England and India came across each other 7 times with both teams winning three games and one game being drawn.

Although, England has just finished once on the podium in the WC when they lost to Australia in the finals of the 1986 Hockey WC. They have finished 4th in the past three editions and will look to break the jinx this time.

Wales

The debutants of the Hockey World Cup have been improving their showings on the international level in recent times. Ranked 15th in the World, Wales will look for a few upsets here in there in the Hockey WC.

In their latest International outing, Wales finished 6th in the Commonwealth Games 2022 despite having some strong teams in their way.

India faced Wales in the CWG and defeated them comprehensively by 4-1 but they can be the surprise package of the world cup and India needs to be careful.