Hockey
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Schedule revealed for India Men’s and Women’s
India’s men’s team, placed in Pool D, will open their campaign against Wales on August 15 at 16:30 IST at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.
The match schedule for India’s campaign at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 has been confirmed, with both the men’s and women’s teams set to begin their group-stage fixtures from August 15 in the Netherlands.
India’s men’s team, placed in Pool D, will open their campaign against Wales on August 15 at 16:30 IST at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. They will next face England on August 17 at 18:30 IST before taking on Pakistan on August 19 at 18:30 IST in one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage.
India Men’s Schedule (Pool D):
August 15: India vs Wales – 16:30
August 17: India vs England – 18:30
August 19: Pakistan vs India – 18:30
Subheading: Women’s team fixtures also confirmed
The Indian women’s team will begin their Pool D campaign against China on August 16 at 16:30 IST. They will then face South Africa on August 18 at 18:30 IST before concluding the group stage against England on August 20 at 18:30 IST.
India Women’s Schedule (Pool D):
August 16: China vs India – 16:30
August 18: India vs South Africa – 18:30
August 20: India vs England – 18:30
The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, featuring 16 teams each in both competitions.