Hockey
Hockey LIVE: India lose 4-5 to Australia in Match 1 - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the opening game of the India v Australia Hockey test series.
The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Singh will start their 5-match hockey test series against Australia today.
In an intense buildup for the upcoming Hockey World Cup in January 2023, this series will be crucial for India to find the gaps in the team and fix them.
Stay tuned for the updates!
Live Updates
- 26 Nov 2022 7:06 AM GMT
Thank you for joining!
That's all we have from the first match of this test series between India and Australia. Harmanpreet Singh and co were level on terms with their opponents for most part, but they have once again faltered in the final minutes to surrender.
Akashdeep Singh was the star for India with a hat-trick, but there is a lot to ponder about for Graham Reid's men with 4 matches left.
- 26 Nov 2022 7:03 AM GMT
60' - Australia SCORESSS!
Australia score this time around, and India have once again self imploded. The men in blue have managed to throw this away despite matching the Kookaburras shot for shot for 60 minutes.
AUS 5-4 IND
- 26 Nov 2022 7:02 AM GMT
60' - Second PC, AUS!
They fail to trap the injection, but doesn't matter. They have yet another PC do Australia.
- 26 Nov 2022 7:01 AM GMT
60' - PC, AUSTRALIA!
Just 4 seconds left on the clock, but Australia have managed to earn a PC. This is their seventh of the match. Can they score and win?
- 26 Nov 2022 7:00 AM GMT
59' - OWN GOAL, AUSTRALIA!
Jarmanpreet comes in and creates an impact immediately. He passes it to Harmanpreet, who in turn finds Akashdeep who is completely open. The Australian goalkeeper is down chasing the ball, and Akashdeep crosses.
There is no Indian to deflect it in, but it doesn't matter as Australia slot it in themselves. OWN GOAL!
IND 4-4 AUS
- 26 Nov 2022 6:57 AM GMT
57' - Australia SCORESSS!
A PC for Australia and they convert this time. That was a powerfully struck drag flick and Krishan Phatak had no business stopping that. The Kookaburras takes the lead with just 3 and a half minutes left. Pressure right back on India.
AUS 4-3 IND
- 26 Nov 2022 6:54 AM GMT
55' - Green Card, Jarmanpreet!
Second green card of the match for India as Jarmanpreet is sent out now with just over 5 minutes left in this contest.
- 26 Nov 2022 6:52 AM GMT
54' - Australia down to 10 men
A yellow for Australia and they are down to 10 men. India are on the attack with some beautiful passes, but can they take advantage?
- 26 Nov 2022 6:46 AM GMT
48' - Australia miss again
This time the dragflick is just wide, and India have somehow managed to survive that.
- 26 Nov 2022 6:45 AM GMT
48' - Australia miss PC!
The dragflick is too high as Australia miss the PC. Manpreet Singh is down on his knees, with a collision. Australia have been handed another PC.