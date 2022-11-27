Hockey Test Series: India loses 4-7 to Australia, Govers slams hat-trick

Blake Govers slammed a hat-trick as Australia routed India 7-4 in the high-scoring second hockey Test here on Sunday. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh led by example to give them the early advantage when he converted a penalty in the third minute.

But their joy was short-lived as the Kookaburras bounced back with Govers and Jack Welch leading the goal spree. Having scored the winning goals in their close 5-4 victory in the first Test here on Saturday, Govers was once again in the thick of the action.

He scored his goals in the 12th, 27th and 53rd minute respectively, while Welch struck a brace in the 17th and 24th minute. Jake Whetton (48th) and Jacob Anderson (49th) were the other goal scorers for the Kookaburras as they extended their winning streak over India to 12 matches.

The final quarter witnessed the Australians come out all guns firing. They marauded the Indian defence with a clinical performance by the forward line. Anderson scored in the 48th minute followed by Whetton scoring in the 49th minute. Giving India no chance of recovering, Govers added to the score line taking their lead to a remarkable 7-3 when he scored off a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute.

Raheel's efforts in the frontline saw India winning a PC in the final moments of the match. After re-taking the PC four times, India was awarded a stroke after a dangerous play decision by the umpire. Harmanpreet converted the stroke with ease, ending the match at 7-4.



Hardik Singh (25th) and Mohammed Raheel (penalty 36th) struck the other two goals for India, while Harmanpreet completed his brace in the final minute (60th) of the match. The third match of the series will be played on Wednesday.

