Why is the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup not being telecasted?

Indian hockey fans were perplexed as to why the opening match of the Junior Hockey World Cup was not being telecast anywhere. Various news reports had surfaced saying that Star Sports would be telecasting the event along with Hotstar for all subscribers. However, until late evening on Day 1, the only source to watch the match was watch.hockey website and app.

This naturally angered fans who came out to blast telecasters for not showing the game. It seemed as though no one had learnt their lesson despite the national team winning the Bronze medal at the Olympics.

However, the good news is that the telecast on TV will resume from 1st December onwards when the elimination rounds begin. Starsports HD and hopefully HotStar will be streaming matches of the World Cup of all the rounds beginning from the quarterfinals. Until then, Hockey fans can tune into the watch.hockey website and watch any match for free on the app or online.



