International hockey stadium to be established in Coimbatore

Steps will be taken to upgrade the existing stadia and infrastructure for sports in the the Coimbatore Corporation areas, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister V Meyyanathan said on Friday.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the progress of the construction of a hockey stadium here, he said the project was taken up in the last few years, but there was no follow-up. Steps are now being taken to construct the stadium in line with international standards, he said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has a dream project to create sportspersons in different fields to win medals in Olympics, Meyyanathan said. Besides, there were plans to involve 25 lakh youth in sports activities and give necessary training to those entering the field, he said. The government is also planning for a Smart Sports City in Chennai, he said.