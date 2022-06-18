Men's FIH Hockey Pro League - India v Netherlands - Updates, Scores, Blog, LIVE!

Their eyes firmly set on a podium finish in the upcoming Commonwealth Games, India would look to utilise their final 2021-2022 FIH Pro League tie against the Netherlands, starting here on Saturday, to address the grey areas.

In their previous tie against Tokyo Olympic champions Belgium in Antwerp last week, India won the first match 5-4 (3-3) in the shoot-out before losing 2-3 to slide to the third position in the Pro League standings with 29 points from 14 games.

Belgium moved to the top with 31 points from 14 games — on par with the Netherlands — who have played 12 matches. Still, in with an outside chance of finishing at the top of the standings, the Indian men would be hoping to sign off their campaign on a high against the mighty Netherlands.

