Hockey Pro League — India vs Argentina: Preview, LIVE streaming, when and where to watch, what to expect

A 22-member Indian hockey team departs for Argentina today to play their Hockey Pro League matches against the world no. 5 sides. The Indian team, who are ranked one place above the hosts, would be playing in their second international tour in a span of a year. Despite a prolonged gap owing to the force majeure of COVID-19, the Indian team retains their good form that it had been riding on since 2019.



India resumed international hockey last month with a tour of Germany and Belgium, playing two matches each against the Germans and Britain and returning undefeated with two wins and two draws. This time they will be playing a total of six matches against Argentina. The Indian team will play two warm-up matches against the home team on April 6 and 7 ahead of their Pro League clash followed by two more practice matches on April 13 and 14 as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Men in Blue will be riding high on the spirit with the return of Captain Manpreet Singh in the squad. Manpreet had opted out of the recent Europe tour due to personal reasons, while his compatriot goalkeeper PR Sreejesh took the mantle of the team. Besides, experienced drag-flick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh as well as Varun Kumar, who were undergoing rehabilitation are also back in the mix for India.

What to expect from Team India when they play Argentina in Hockey Pro League? The team will be confident to its brim as they continue their journey in Hockey Pro League against Argentina. When the Pro Hockey went underway in January 2020, India showed a stupendous display on their home soil. So far India played the top three teams in the world — Netherlands, Belgium, and Australia and where they remained undefeated (comprising the two legs of matches). Coach Graham Reid's boys will eye to replicate a similar performance against Argentina, which would be a bit difficult in the away land. However, the two practice matches before the Pro-League draws will help the Indian team acclimatize with the conditions.

Indian men's hockey team with coach Graham Reid