A look at all-time Olympic medal standings in hockey

Field hockey was first introduced as a men's event in the 1908 Olympics but until 1920, it was on and off from the Olympic calendar because of no proper sporting structure. Women's hockey made the cut much later in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Men's field hockey has been part of 24 editions of the Olympics and Women's hockey has been part of 10 editions of the Olympics. India is the most successful team in this sport at the Olympics with 11 medals. Let's see the other countries who had won medals at Olympics.

Medal standings

• Rank 1 – India – 8 Gold – 1 Silver – 2 Bronze – 11 medals (Gold – 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, 1980)

India men hockey team 1980 Moscow gold

• Rank 2 – Netherlands – 5 Gold – 6 Silver – 6 Bronze – 17 medals (Gold – 1984(W), 1996, 2000, 2008(W), 2012(W) )



Netherlands women hockey team 2012 London gold

• Rank 3 – Australia – 4 Gold – 3 Silver – 5 Bronze – 12 medals (Gold – 1988(W), 1996(W), 2000(W), 2004 )

Australia men hockey team 2004 Athens gold

• Rank 4 – Great Britain – 4 Gold – 2 Silver – 6 Bronze – 12 medals (Gold – 1908, 1920, 1988, 2016(W) )



• Rank 5 – Germany – 4 Gold – 2 Silver – 4 Bronze – 10 medals (Gold – 1992, 2004(W), 2008, 2012 )

Germany men hockey team 2012 London gold

• Rank 6 – Pakistan – 3 Gold – 3 Silver – 2 Bronze – 8 medals (Gold – 1960, 1968, 1984)



• Rank 7 – Spain – 1 Gold – 3 Silver – 1 Bronze – 5 medals (Gold – 1992(W) )

• Rank 8 – West Germany – 1 Gold – 3 Silver – 4 medals (Gold – 1972)

• Rank 9 – Argentina – 1 Gold – 2 Silver – 2 Bronze – 5 medals (Gold – 2016)

Argentina men hockey team 2016 Rio gold

• Rank 10 – New Zealand – 1 Gold – 1 medal (Gold – 1976)



• Rank 10 – Zimbabwe – 1 Gold – 1 medal (Gold – 1980(W) )

Zimbabwe women hockey team 1980 Moscow gold

• Rank 12 – South Korea – 3 silver – 3 medals



• Rank 13 – Belgium – 1 Silver – 1 Bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 14 – China – 1 Silver – 1 medal

• Rank 14 – Czechoslovakia – 1 silver – 1 medal

• Rank 14 – Denmark – 1 Silver – 1 medal

• Rank 14 – Japan – 1 Silver – 1 medal

• Rank 18 – Soviet Union – 2 Bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 18 – United States – 2 Bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 20 – United team of Germany – 1 Bronze – 1 medal