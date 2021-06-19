Hockey
A look at all-time Olympic medal standings in hockey
There is a huge medals tally of countries winning medals at Olympics for hockey since the sports has been part of Olympics for over a century now. Let's see which country and how many medals they have won
Field hockey was first introduced as a men's event in the 1908 Olympics but until 1920, it was on and off from the Olympic calendar because of no proper sporting structure. Women's hockey made the cut much later in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.
Men's field hockey has been part of 24 editions of the Olympics and Women's hockey has been part of 10 editions of the Olympics. India is the most successful team in this sport at the Olympics with 11 medals. Let's see the other countries who had won medals at Olympics.
Medal standings
• Rank 1 – India – 8 Gold – 1 Silver – 2 Bronze – 11 medals (Gold – 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, 1980)
• Rank 2 – Netherlands – 5 Gold – 6 Silver – 6 Bronze – 17 medals (Gold – 1984(W), 1996, 2000, 2008(W), 2012(W) )
• Rank 3 – Australia – 4 Gold – 3 Silver – 5 Bronze – 12 medals (Gold – 1988(W), 1996(W), 2000(W), 2004 )
• Rank 4 – Great Britain – 4 Gold – 2 Silver – 6 Bronze – 12 medals (Gold – 1908, 1920, 1988, 2016(W) )
• Rank 5 – Germany – 4 Gold – 2 Silver – 4 Bronze – 10 medals (Gold – 1992, 2004(W), 2008, 2012 )
• Rank 6 – Pakistan – 3 Gold – 3 Silver – 2 Bronze – 8 medals (Gold – 1960, 1968, 1984)
• Rank 7 – Spain – 1 Gold – 3 Silver – 1 Bronze – 5 medals (Gold – 1992(W) )
• Rank 8 – West Germany – 1 Gold – 3 Silver – 4 medals (Gold – 1972)
• Rank 9 – Argentina – 1 Gold – 2 Silver – 2 Bronze – 5 medals (Gold – 2016)
• Rank 10 – New Zealand – 1 Gold – 1 medal (Gold – 1976)
• Rank 10 – Zimbabwe – 1 Gold – 1 medal (Gold – 1980(W) )
• Rank 12 – South Korea – 3 silver – 3 medals
• Rank 13 – Belgium – 1 Silver – 1 Bronze – 2 medals
• Rank 14 – China – 1 Silver – 1 medal
• Rank 14 – Czechoslovakia – 1 silver – 1 medal
• Rank 14 – Denmark – 1 Silver – 1 medal
• Rank 14 – Japan – 1 Silver – 1 medal
• Rank 18 – Soviet Union – 2 Bronze – 2 medals
• Rank 18 – United States – 2 Bronze – 2 medals
• Rank 20 – United team of Germany – 1 Bronze – 1 medal