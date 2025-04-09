Hockey Men's National C'ship: Chandigarh and Telangana go big on day-6

ockey Chandigarh, Telangana Hockey, Delhi Hockey and Kerala Hockey won their matches in Division B while Hockey Punjab emerged victorious in Division A on the sixth day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Uttarakhand with a commanding scoreline of 9-0 in Pool A of Division B. Amandeep (22’, 32’) and Gurmukh Singh (30’, 36’) scored braces for the winning side, while Ankush (13’), Inderpal Singh (24’), Sunil (35’) Deepak (37’) and Mohit (41’) also contributed with goals.

In the same Pool, Telangana Hockey beat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 8-2. Aiyappa P R (6’, 20’, 31’, 52’) was in incredible scoring form and registered four goals to his name. Also on the scoresheet for Telangana Hockey were Venkatesh Telugu (3’, 55’), Rohit Singh (9’) and Ram Kumar Vetti (11’). Sandeep Kumar Ragipati (13’) and Venu Gorrela Gopal (50’) were the goalscorers for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In Pool B of Division B, Delhi Hockey won over Assam Hockey with a thrilling scoreline of 6-4. Govind Singh Bisht (8’, 30’), Yogember Rawat (20’, 48’), Pardeep (15’) and Amit (60’) registered goals for Delhi Hockey, while Pavan Dr (40’, 50’), Mojammil Hoque (9’) and Pankaj Kumar Yadav (47’) scored for Assam Hockey.

Kerala Hockey won their Pool B match 4-1 over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey to end the Division B matches. Shahanul Hafas Kv (18’, 38’, 55’) scored a hattrick for his side while Sadhik Tk (31’) also scored for Kerala Hockey. Pratyush Tiwari (50’) was the lone goalscorer for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

In Division A, Hockey Punjab edged out a 3-2 win in their Pool A match against Hockey Association of Odisha. Jugraj Singh (16’), Araijeet Singh Hundal (48’) and Pardeep Singh (55’) scored for the winning side while Captain Amit Rohidas (37’) and Matiyas Dang (51’) scored for Hockey Association of Odisha.

Next, Manipur Hockey and Hockey Karnataka played out a 1-1 draw with Nilakanta Sharma (44’) and Ganesh Majji (50’) scoring for their sides, respectively.

Later in the day, Hockey Haryana are set to face Hockey Maharashtra in Pool B and Uttar Pradesh Hockey will play Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in Pool C of Division A.