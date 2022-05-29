Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Hockey Men's Asia Cup LIVE: India take on Malaysia — Blog, updates, results, score, goals
Birendra Lakra-led Indian men's hockey team faces Malaysia in the next game at the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022. Get LIVE updates.
The Indian men's hockey team are on a high at the Men's Asia Cup 2022, following a 2-1 win over Japan in their first game of Super 4s, Birendra Lakra-led unit will face Malaysia in the next game at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday. If India win against Malaysia, they will confirm a final berth for themselves.
Stay tuned with The Bridge for all the LIVE updates from the match.
Live Updates
