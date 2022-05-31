Hockey
Hockey Men's Asia Cup LIVE: India take on South Korea — Updates, Blog, Score, Results, Goals
Defending champions Indian men's hockey team will eye a win against South Korea in their final Super 4s match on Tuesday in the Men's Asia Cup. Follow all the LIVE updates.
Defending champions Indian men's hockey team will eye a win against South Korea in their final Super 4s match on Tuesday in the Hero Men's Asia Cup. After a 3-3 draw with Malaysia, India have managed to keep their hopes alive of reaching the final. They are in the second position in the Super 4s points table behind Korea, who have the same four points but a better goal difference. Malaysia have two points from two draws while Japan have lost both their matches and are out of contention for the title.
Live Updates
- 31 May 2022 11:47 AM GMT
8' India is losing the ball forward in front of a highly formidable Korea. They need to get their passes right.
- 31 May 2022 11:45 AM GMT
7' India are playing short passed to get inside the box but Korea has maintained their stronghold in the defence.
- 31 May 2022 11:43 AM GMT
5' Sunil comes down the right channel. Koreans are following him and have pushed him back out of the circle.
- 31 May 2022 11:41 AM GMT
2' Nilam Sanjeep takes the drag-flick saved by the Korean goalie. Indians regroup for a counterattack.
- 31 May 2022 11:41 AM GMT
2' Pawan Rajbhar tries to pass but hits the Korean defender's leg. It is a PC for India.
- 31 May 2022 11:39 AM GMT
Its PUSHBACK!
India is attacking from right to left of the field.
- 31 May 2022 11:33 AM GMT
It's a must-win game for India. A draw won't help.
Tables have turned. India need to win the tie against Korea to reach the final. Malaysia routed Japan by 5-2 and have moved ahead in the race with the goal difference.