Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Hockey Junior Asia Cup: India wins 17-0 v/s Thailand- Highlights

India thrash Thailand in their final group stage match at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023.

Hockey Junior Asia Cup: India wins 17-0 v/s Thailand- Highlights
X

Indian men's junior hockey team (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 May 2023 6:42 PM GMT

India defeated Thailand 17-0 in their final Pool A match at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday in Oman.

Highlights:

Live Updates

2023-05-28 16:15:39
>Load More
HockeyIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X