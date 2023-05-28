Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Hockey Junior Asia Cup: India wins 17-0 v/s Thailand- Highlights
India thrash Thailand in their final group stage match at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023.
India defeated Thailand 17-0 in their final Pool A match at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday in Oman.
Highlights:
Live Updates
2023-05-28 16:15:39
- 28 May 2023 6:40 PM GMT
FULL TIME!
India thrash Thailand to finish their group stage!
FT: IND 17-0 THA
- 28 May 2023 6:30 PM GMT
Penalty corners proving to be a blessing for India!
Another penalty corner, another goal to score for India!
IND 17-0 THA
- 28 May 2023 6:26 PM GMT
And another!
IND 16-0 THA
- 28 May 2023 6:19 PM GMT
Rohit adds another
Penalty corner means a sure-shot goal for India! Rohit flicks well and scores!
IND 14-0 THA
- 28 May 2023 6:16 PM GMT
Three goals for India!
From a rocket of a shot, a well-planned team move, and a solo effort, India are pulling off every trick from the book and scoring goals!
IND 13-0 THA
- 28 May 2023 6:09 PM GMT
Tenth goal!
Boby scores from the penalty corner!
IND 10-0 THA
- 28 May 2023 6:00 PM GMT
India scores another
No. 14 brilliantly shoots across and finds the corner of the goal.
IND 9-0 THA
