Four Nations Tournament: Indian junior women’s team beat Chile in opener

The Indian junior women’s hockey team, led by Goalkeeper Nidhi, kick-started the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on a positive note on Saturday.

India registered a 2-1 win over Chile on Sunday as Sukhveer Kaur (39 minutes) and Kanika Siwach (58 minutes) scored for India.

Chile’s Javeria Saenz (20 minutes) was the lone scorer for her team.

Javeria was the first to break the deadlock in the 20th minute, giving her team a slim lead heading into the second half.

India, however, promptly replied with an equaliser in the third quarter with Sukhveer Kaur finding the net in the 39th minute.

🇮🇳Indian Junior Women’s #Hockey Team beats 🇨🇱Chile 2-1 in the Four Nations Tournament 🔥🔥



(📷: Hockey India) pic.twitter.com/bSeTeQYSZv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 25, 2025

In the final moments, Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal to ensure India's 2-1 victory.

Scheduled between May 25 and June 2, the tournament will feature four countries - Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and India.

India will play two matches against each of the participating nations to evaluate its performance, assess team combinations, and refine its strategies as part of its preparation for the Junior World Cup in December.

India will now take on Uruguay in their second match of the series on May 26.