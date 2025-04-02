Hockey India trims core group to 40 players

Hockey India on Wednesday trimmed the senior women's core group for the ongoing national camp to 40 from 65 after evaluating the performances of the players over the past two weeks.

The camp began at the Sports Authority of India, Bangalore on March 23. As many as 28 senior players retained their spots and 12 new players have been added to the list in recognition of their performances in the 15th Senior Women's National Championship and their efforts in the first phase of the national camp.

🚨#News | Hockey India trims core group of women players from 65 to 40🚨



👉Hockey India on Wednesday trimmed the senior women's core group for the ongoing national camp to 40 from 65 after evaluating the performances of the players over the past two weeks.



👉While 28 senior… pic.twitter.com/vokIqwlpi2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 2, 2025

Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh said, “We have had some really grand sessions and testing. The selectors and the team have done a good job shortlisting the best 40 players available. After watching the National Championships, we believe we have identified some good talent and I'm sure they are going to serve the country well over the long-term. I am really excited to see how these young girls are going to perform now in the camp and take one big step for their future.”

Four goalkeepers - Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo - have retained their places. They are joined by Samiksha Saxena from Assam Hockey, who has been rewarded for her strong performances in the national championships.

In defense, eight players from the existing core group—Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, and Akshata Abaso Dhekale—have been retained. Meanwhile, Anjna Dungdung from Hockey Bengal and Suman Devi Thoudam from Manipur Hockey have been included in the squad.

The midfield unit continues to feature experienced names such as Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, and Baljeet Kaur. Additionally, four new players—Sujata Kujur from Hockey Bengal, Mahima Tete and Albela Rani Toppo from Hockey Jharkhand, and Pooja Yadav from UP Hockey—have earned their place in the camp following standout performances.

Among the forwards, the team retains Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, and Mumtaz Khan, who have consistently delivered strong performances. They will be joined by five new attacking talents—Dipimonika Toppo from Odisha, Hritika Singh from Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Annu and Chandana Jagadish from Hockey Karnataka, and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar from Hockey Maharashtra.

Core Group: (GK) Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo and Samiksha Saxena; (Defenders) Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Anjna Dungdung, Suman Devi Thoudam; (Midfielder) Sujata Kujur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, Pooja Yadav; (forward) Dipimonika Toppo, Hritika Singh, Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar.