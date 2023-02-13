Hockey India National Championships to be live streamed on FanCode

In a bid to provide aspiring hockey stars and participating teams at the marquee annual National Championships an atmosphere that is akin to International matches, Hockey India has taken several initiatives that promises to lift the profile of the sport in domestic circuit.

As a first step towards this, Hockey India has signed a multiyear deal with interactive live streaming platform FanCode who will have the rights to show all the matches played at Hockey India National Championships in India and Indian sub-continent.

Starting with the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023 scheduled to begin on 15th February in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, each venue will have a three-camera setup to capture and relay the action live and the matches will be held on the same lines as the International Matches with Player of The Match award being given away for every match.

Battle lines are drawn as 25 teams across the length and breadth of the country compete for the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2023. Follow the journey of your future Hockey stars now LIVE on the FanCode App.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/bs93rHkcOF — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 13, 2023

Making all matches viewer-friendly, each of the National Championships will have specific look and feel designs and branding across the venues. Apart from this, the organisers will also adopt features such as Captains line-up for handshake with the dignitaries, post-match presentations, and closing ceremony with trophy presentation ceremony along the lines of any other international tournament.



In a first, the umpires officiating at these National Championships will be provided radios for on-field communication and the Federation is also working on introducing video referral in the National Championships.