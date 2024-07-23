Hockey India announces national camp for non-Olympic-bound senior players

Hockey India, on Tuesday, announced a national coaching camp for the non-Olympic-bound hockey players of the Indian men's team at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru.

The camp is set forth for the forthcoming Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Hulunbuir City, China in September.

Hockey India included players who missed the bus to the Paris Olympics 2024 in the list.

The squad included players from the junior men's hockey team and the development group.

Players from the Olympic contingent will join the camp after a break on August 24. the camp will go on for the next ten days concluding on September 4.

The Core Probable Group

Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards 1. Suraj Karkera 1. Varun Kumar 1. Mohd Raheel Mouseen 1. Araijeet Singh Hundal 2. Mohit HS 2. Amir Ali 2. Vishnukant Singh 2. Maninder Singh

3. Amandeep Lakra 3. Rajinder Singh 3. Boby Singh Dhami

4. Rohit 4. Ankit Pal 4. Karthi S

5. Sukhvinder 5. Poovanna CB 5. Uttam Singh

6. Yogember Rawat 6. Rabichandra Moirangthem 6. Gurjot Singh



7. Rosan Kujur



Speaking about the camp, Indian chief coach Craig Fulton said, "While the Senior Squad prepares to begin our campaign in Paris 2024, we already have a strong set of players in the fringes waiting to get an opportunity to play for India again."



"With the Asian Champions Trophy scheduled only weeks after the completion of the Olympic Games, the preparations for this continental championship have already begun with the national coaching camp called up in SAI, Bengaluru. These players will continue to train together for the Asian Champions Trophy where India will go in as defending Champions. The Olympic Squad will join them on 24 August," he added.