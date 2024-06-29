Hockey India names 33-member squad for women's coaching camp

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s hockey squad for a two-month-long training camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru starting on July 1.

The training camp will end on August 31.

The team will get back to training after a short break following their FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign in Europe.

The Indian women lost all four matches against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp last month and were beaten by Germany and Great Britain in London.

“We recently travelled to Antwerp and London for the Europe leg of the Pro League, and while the results were not in our favour, we learned a lot as a team," said head coach Harendra Singh.

"On several occasions, we were leading, and we proactively searched and threatened to score while looking for an equalizer. These are good signs to have in the initial stages of a rebuild, and I am sure the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be a force to be reckoned with in the future," he added.



Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti.

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.