Hockey India name 31-member in national camp

Hockey India announced the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp from April 1-9, 2026 as the Indian Women’s Hockey Team begins preparations for an important international season ahead. The team heads into the camp on the back of a strong showing at the recently concluded FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, where they secured a silver medal and successfully qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026.

The camp will focus on building combinations, improving fitness levels, and sharpening tactical aspects of the game as the team begins to take shape under new coach Sjoerd Marijne.

The camp comes at a crucial juncture, with India set to compete in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2026 in June, followed by the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 in Belgium and Netherlands in August and the 2026 Asian Games scheduled from 19 September to 4 October 2026 in Japan.

The goalkeeping unit features Savita, Madhuri Kindo,Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam who was given the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year at the recent Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025, while the defensive line up includes seasoned players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, alongside Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, and Shilpi Dabas offering depth at the back.

The midfield included Captain Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Neha, complemented by promising players such as Sakshi Rana who was awarded the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year, Sunelita Toppo, and Ishika. The forward line boasts strong attacking options including Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) winner Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika Soreng, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Baljeet Kaur, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Hina Bano,Sonam and Sangita Kumari (Rehab).

Speaking about the camp, Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “This camp is the next step in our preparations for a very competitive season ahead. Our focus will be on improving consistency, refining our structures, and ensuring that we are physically and mentally ready for the challenges ahead. We want to build a squad that can perform under pressure and deliver in key moments during major tournaments like the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games.”

Goalkeeper: Savita, Madhuri Kindo, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki; Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita, Shilpi Dabas; Midfielders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Ishika; Forwards: Deepika Soreng, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Hina Bano, Sonam, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari (Rehab).